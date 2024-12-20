Futurist John Petersen of the Arlington Institute talks with Mike Adams on consciousness, AI and a quantum leap for humanity’s latent powers





To learn more, visit: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/





- Arlington Institute and John Petersen's Background (0:01)

- Introduction of Enoch Language Model (2:23)

- Decentralization and Human Knowledge (5:03)

- Futurism and Human Potential (6:40)

- Cosmic Energy and Human Evolution (8:05)

- Technological Advancements and Human Intelligence (17:16)

- Global Civil War and Secrets Revealed (34:45)

- Economic Collapse and New World Order (51:32)

- Disclosure and Cultural Implications (54:55)

- Terraforming and Planetary Control (55:12)

- Discussion on Sci-Fi Movie Concept and Carbon Sequestration (55:25)

- AI in Media and Future Film Creation (1:19:32)

- AI Enhancement and Prompt Engineering (1:21:21)

- Decentralization and AI Capabilities (1:23:29)

- Arlington Institute and Its Programs (1:25:13)

- Future of AI and Human Knowledge (1:27:57)

- Closing Remarks and Sponsorship (1:29:22)





