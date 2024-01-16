The Conservative Continuum, Ep. 179: "The Unlawful Mandate"

Nate Cain (Republican candidate in West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District) discusses the recent "Declaration Of Military Accountability" declaration that he (and over 200 others) signed. This document was just entered into the Congressional Record. This in-depth interview also covers many other issues crucial to the future of our republic. Visit natecane4wv.com for more information.





