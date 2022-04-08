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TOGETHER we give mandatory vaccination the death blow!
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80 views • April 08, 2022
The biggest medical scandal in post-war history! The cat is out of the bag: The figures published by the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut about vaccination damages have nothing to do with reality! Politicians who now still vote for compulsory vaccination expose themselves as „puppets of Big Pharma“!
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