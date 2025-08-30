PAINKILLERS BREED SUPERBUGS - Dopamine Revolution Podcast

Yes folks, painkillers like aspirin and ibuprofin are toxic for the human body and are breeding MRSA - antibiotic-resistant bacteria that leads to pneumonia and sepsis and death. Then the medical quacks prescribe antibiotics for almost every illness you come to them with and make MATTERS WORSE. Plus, the animals in the CAFOs are dosed up with antibiotics, including farm raised fish.

Seek natural remedies and eat clean food or pay the price. Bottom line.