Media SILENCE on Iryna Zarutska’s Murder: The Truth They Don’t Want You to Hear!

Exposing the media’s shameful blackout on the brutal murder of Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee stabbed to death on a Charlotte transit train by a career criminal. Why are major outlets like CNN, NYT, and MSNBC completely silent? Is it because the story doesn’t fit their narrative? We dive into the hypocrisy, the double standards, and the establishment’s role in burying this tragedy. From Kyle Rittenhouse to George Floyd, we uncover the media’s playbook to divide and demoralize America. Get loud, get angry, and demand justice for Iryna! #IrynaZarutska #MediaBlackout #JusticeForIryna





