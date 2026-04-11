Iran shows the US Operation to Infiltrate an Iranian Nuclear Facility Fails

Iran has shown that a US raid south of Isfahan some time ago, presented as a pilot rescue operation—an operation to infiltrate Iranian nuclear facilities—turned into a chaotic firefight, a withdrawal under fire, and a major US defeat. Press TV of Iran released an AI-based video on April 8, 2026, and published information obtained from high-ranking Iranian sources, describing how the operation was miscalculated by the US in their belief that Iranian forces would be fooled by the missing pilot. The operation was unrelated to the pilot rescue, and was preceded by extensive reconnaissance of Isfahan area by the US, several days before reaching the site. Based on the previous reconnaissance, an abandoned airport near one of the nuclear facilities in Isfahan was selected as the landing site for C-130 aircraft. Based on available information, the exact location of the abandoned airport used in the US operation in southern Isfahan Province has never been officially stated. The general location is known to be near the rural area around Shahreza, described as a simple airstrip or agricultural airstrip. Another candidate the most geographically plausible is Jambozeh Airfield, in a small village with a simple runway—suitable for covert operations.

US Special Forces fell into a trap set by Iranian military, while the first C-130 landed, it was carrying dozens of special forces commandos. The video shows that the aircraft slightly deviated from the runway upon landing, minutes later, a second C-130 approached, carrying necessary equipment, including special vehicles, several Little Bird (MH6) helicopters, and other support equipment. At that point, Iranian forces targeted the second aircraft, forcing it to make an emergency landing. Two Black Hawk helicopters arrived after the second aircraft landed. They were shocked to find that the aircraft, helicopters, and commandos who had disembarked from the first aircraft had become targets for Iranian forces. Once the US Special Forces realized they had fallen into a trap, White House immediately decided to change the mission from infiltrating the nuclear site to rescuing dozens of US commandos trapped under fire. The US quickly sent several smaller aircraft to evacuate their troops and managed to get them out with great difficulty. This rescue operation, carried out in a hurry because the troops were surrounded, was so rushed that some soldiers and officers abandoned their equipment to escape. Some even left behind intelligence documents. After the commandos evacuated, US fighter jets established a 5-kilometer firing zone to prevent Iranian forces from approaching the abandoned C-130. They also heavily bombed their own equipment to prevent it from falling into Iranian hands.

According to Iran, what Trump is promoting as a victory in the operation is an attempt to cover up the failure of an operation aimed at infiltrating Iranian nuclear facilities. Press TV released footage on April 6 of the wreckage south of Isfahan, where a US special operations C-130 aircraft burned. It was a war that should never have happened, but something will eventually come to light. Iranian authorities have now recovered the charred remains of the plane, scattered across the desert. Twisted metal, engines, fuselage parts, and classified avionics reduced to charred wire, litter the ground as workers walk the site.

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