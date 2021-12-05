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President Trump at a fundraiser in Mar-a-Lago tonight
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380 views • December 05, 2021
President Trump at a fundraiser in Mar-a-Lago tonight
“We are going to do great in 2022, incrediblly great in ‘24.. it’s going to be very interesting.
We’ll never forget 2020, because we can never let that happen again”
https://t.me/MistyG17
“We are going to do great in 2022, incrediblly great in ‘24.. it’s going to be very interesting.
We’ll never forget 2020, because we can never let that happen again”
https://t.me/MistyG17
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