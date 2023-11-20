Overlooked: Finding Your Worth When You Feel All Alone - Whitney Akin

At some point, everyone has felt overlooked - but some people struggle more with this feeling than others. Whitney Akin describes what it’s like to grapple with this tempestuous emotion in her book, Overlooked: Finding Your Worth When You Feel All Alone. She discusses what it’s like to struggle with feeling unseen and unappreciated and breaks down the scientific reasons for why people need healthy attention from the people around them. She offers advice for how parents can speak with their teens and tweens on the topic of feeling unseen and also delves into the deep and concerning issues surrounding today’s rampant social media use. It is an amplification of everyone’s preexisting insecurities.
TAKEAWAYS
Social media can leave us feeling more alone and more overlooked than our tangible lives do
Assess your heart: why do you want to be seen by others? What do you want people to notice - and why?
We are biologically wired to need attention
Use social media in a way that is wise, uplifts others, and honors the Lord
