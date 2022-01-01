Guinea Pig Kids (Dr. Anthony Fauci) 2004

Dr. Anthony Fauci was appointed director of NIAID in 1984. He oversees an extensive portfolio of basic and applied research to prevent, diagnose, and treat established infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, tuberculosis and malaria as well as emerging diseases such as Ebola and Zika.Dr. Anthony Fauci oversaw experiments in the 1990's, funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), that abused foster children in human experiments for an experimental HIV drug, where many children died.This documentary was done by the BBC, (2005), exposing how the city of New York forced supposedly "HIV" positive children under its supervision to be used as human guinea pigs in tests for experimental Anti-retroviral drug trials.Retroviral: virus whose genetic information is contained in RNA rather than DNA. Some retroviruses cause AIDS and cancer and they contain the enzyme reverse transcriptase for generating DNA from RNA.All of the children in the program were under the legal guidance of the city's child welfare department, the Administration for Children's Services. Most lived in foster care or independent homes run on behalf of the local authorities and almost all the children were African-American or Latino.This BBC documentary identified pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline as one of the companies that provided the experimental drugs for the tests. Parents or guardians who refused to consent to the trials claim that children were removed by Administration for Children's Services and placed in foster families or children's homes. Then, acting over their objections, Administration for Children's Services authorized the Antiretroviral drug trials.Government Tested AIDS Drugs on Foster KidsAssociated Press | May 4, 2005