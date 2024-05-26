Putin is New World Order, False Flagged Concert Hall

Music is real 1950s music, Santo and Johnny, Sleep Walk from the American Bandstand
Putin is controlled opposition. He's not our enemy but is also our enemy.from CJB:
Proof that Globalist Putin predicted ISIS and created the “Global War on Terror” in 1999 and Trotskyite Neocons joined the Russians' fight in 2001:
Putin predicts the Islamic State, 1999
Vladimir Putin Barbara Walters Interview (2001) on 20/20
Putin: Russia warned U.S. of Iraq terror
https://www.cnn.com/2004/WORLD/meast/...
Russia stands by West in war on terror
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/europe/157...
Proof that Putin created ISIS and flew tens of thousands of terrorists from Chechnya and other Soviet Republics to fill its ranks and lead it:
U.S. warplanes are called off surveillance of ISIS convoy, at Russia’s request
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/...
Russians Are Joining ISIS in Droves: Jihadists from Russia and Central Asia are pouring into the caliphate, four times more than a year ago
https://www.thedailybeast.com/russian...
Russia’s Double Game with Islamic Terror: Even as Washington touts its counterterrorism partnerships with Moscow, evidence points to Putin’s intelligence service practically helping the Islamic State
https://www.thedailybeast.com/russias...
How the War on Terrorism Did Russia a Favor
https://content.time.com/time/world/a...
Militants from Russia’s North Caucasus join “jihad” in Syria
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-sy...
Why being Chechen is a badge of honor for Islamist militants
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/w...
Security Service At Moscow Airport Detains Siberian Man Suspected To Join ISIS In Syria
https://www.ibtimes.com/security-serv...
Russia in Syria: President Putin’s Middle East adventure exposes terrorist threat now facing Moscow
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo...
Putin now fears a threat he helped create – 4,000 Russian citizens fighting for ISIS
https://euromaidanpress.com/2017/02/2...
Putin “played no less role” in creation of ISIS than Stalin did in rise of Nazis, Shmulyevich says
https://euromaidanpress.com/2015/11/2...
Russian FSB Defector Reveals Kremlin Supports ISIS
https://thenewamerican.com/world-news...
FSB Director Admits Russians Fighting for ISIS
https://thenewamerican.com/world-news...
Amid the rubble of Mosul, bitter memories and the stench of death
https://www.yahoo.com/news/amid-rubbl...
