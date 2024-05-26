Putin is New World Order, False Flagged Concert Hall

Music is real 1950s music, Santo and Johnny, Sleep Walk from the American Bandstand

Putin is controlled opposition. He's not our enemy but is also our enemy.from CJB:

Proof that Globalist Putin predicted ISIS and created the “Global War on Terror” in 1999 and Trotskyite Neocons joined the Russians' fight in 2001:

Putin predicts the Islamic State, 1999









Vladimir Putin Barbara Walters Interview (2001) on 20/20









Putin: Russia warned U.S. of Iraq terror

Russia stands by West in war on terror

Proof that Putin created ISIS and flew tens of thousands of terrorists from Chechnya and other Soviet Republics to fill its ranks and lead it:





U.S. warplanes are called off surveillance of ISIS convoy, at Russia’s request

Russians Are Joining ISIS in Droves: Jihadists from Russia and Central Asia are pouring into the caliphate, four times more than a year ago

Russia’s Double Game with Islamic Terror: Even as Washington touts its counterterrorism partnerships with Moscow, evidence points to Putin’s intelligence service practically helping the Islamic State

How the War on Terrorism Did Russia a Favor

Militants from Russia’s North Caucasus join “jihad” in Syria

Why being Chechen is a badge of honor for Islamist militants

Security Service At Moscow Airport Detains Siberian Man Suspected To Join ISIS In Syria

Russia in Syria: President Putin’s Middle East adventure exposes terrorist threat now facing Moscow

Putin now fears a threat he helped create – 4,000 Russian citizens fighting for ISIS

Putin “played no less role” in creation of ISIS than Stalin did in rise of Nazis, Shmulyevich says

Russian FSB Defector Reveals Kremlin Supports ISIS

FSB Director Admits Russians Fighting for ISIS

Amid the rubble of Mosul, bitter memories and the stench of death

