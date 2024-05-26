Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Putin is New World Order, False Flagged Concert Hall
channel image
Loves Greatness com
29 Subscribers
180 views
Published a day ago

Music is real 1950s music, Santo and Johnny, Sleep Walk from the American Bandstand
Putin is controlled opposition. He's not our enemy but is also our enemy.from CJB:

1,299 views Mar 25, 2024

 Proof that Globalist Putin predicted ISIS and created the “Global War on Terror” in 1999 and Trotskyite Neocons joined the Russians' fight in 2001:

Putin predicts the Islamic State, 1999



 • Putin predicts the Islamic State, 1999


Vladimir Putin Barbara Walters Interview (2001) on 20/20



 • Vladimir Putin Barbara Walters Interv...


Putin: Russia warned U.S. of Iraq terror

https://www.cnn.com/2004/WORLD/meast/...


Russia stands by West in war on terror

http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/europe/157...



Proof that Putin created ISIS and flew tens of thousands of terrorists from Chechnya and other Soviet Republics to fill its ranks and lead it:


U.S. warplanes are called off surveillance of ISIS convoy, at Russia’s request

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/...


Russians Are Joining ISIS in Droves: Jihadists from Russia and Central Asia are pouring into the caliphate, four times more than a year ago

https://www.thedailybeast.com/russian...


Russia’s Double Game with Islamic Terror: Even as Washington touts its counterterrorism partnerships with Moscow, evidence points to Putin’s intelligence service practically helping the Islamic State

https://www.thedailybeast.com/russias...


How the War on Terrorism Did Russia a Favor

https://content.time.com/time/world/a...


Militants from Russia’s North Caucasus join “jihad” in Syria

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-sy...


Why being Chechen is a badge of honor for Islamist militants

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/w...


Security Service At Moscow Airport Detains Siberian Man Suspected To Join ISIS In Syria

https://www.ibtimes.com/security-serv...


Russia in Syria: President Putin’s Middle East adventure exposes terrorist threat now facing Moscow

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo...


Putin now fears a threat he helped create – 4,000 Russian citizens fighting for ISIS

https://euromaidanpress.com/2017/02/2...


Putin “played no less role” in creation of ISIS than Stalin did in rise of Nazis, Shmulyevich says

https://euromaidanpress.com/2015/11/2...


Russian FSB Defector Reveals Kremlin Supports ISIS

https://thenewamerican.com/world-news...


FSB Director Admits Russians Fighting for ISIS

https://thenewamerican.com/world-news...


Amid the rubble of Mosul, bitter memories and the stench of death

https://www.yahoo.com/news/amid-rubbl...

 ...................................................

CJB Books:

https://cjbbooks.com


Donate to Christopher Jon Bjerknes:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted...


BITCOIN


bc1qqp9hthur3nwrfahwx0walh0v9qgavnu73tpkn4


ETHEREUM


0x5a49DAdb765E816aFB84E2b09C7768482251f189


CJB Twitter:



 / cjbbooks


CJB Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@CJBbooks.com


CJB Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/CJBbooks


Keywords
flagrussiafalseputin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket