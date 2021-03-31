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Vaccines Have Never Been Proven Safe, Ever! Ex-Pharma Rep Brandy Vaughan On Vaccine Testing
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587 views • March 31, 2021
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Vaccines Have Never Been Proven Safe, Ever! Ex-Pharma Rep Brandy Vaughan On Vaccine Testing
Did you know that vaccines are compared to other vaccines rather than placebos?!! This means that if they harm the same amount of people as the comparison vaccine they are considered safe!!!
Vaccines Have Never Been Proven Safe, Ever! Ex-Pharma Rep Brandy Vaughan On Vaccine Testing
Did you know that vaccines are compared to other vaccines rather than placebos?!! This means that if they harm the same amount of people as the comparison vaccine they are considered safe!!!
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