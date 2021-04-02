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002 "Get Wisdom" (Proverbs 1:2-4) Our Daily Greg
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10 views • April 02, 2021
The Book of Proverbs is here for us, collected by Solomon but given by inspiration of God so that we can know wisdom and instruction, etc.,... And that then can be applied in our dealings with life situations, including getting a gas stove repaired in the church basement!
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