FAUCI'S AMAZING GOLDEN PARACHUTE - WILL HE JUMP?

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Thanks to a FOIA request we now know that Biden's covid czar Anthony Fauci will, when he retires, enjoy the highest pension in US history! He will be pulling in more than $350K for his 50+ years of "public service." But according to Fauci he has no plans of leaving: in a recent interview he said that him retiring now, before covid is defeated, would be like the US leaving in the middle of World War II. How's that for megalomania? Also today: lockdowns were the worst policy failure in history and even a government-funded study proves it.
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