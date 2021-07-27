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Extortion 17: Obama Covers Up SEAL Team 6 Largest Loss Of Life
The United West
The United West
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265 views • July 27, 2021
This video was filmed in February of 2012 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Billy Vaughn speculated in February that President Obama would, without shame, try and ride the backs of the Navy SEAL's to a second term in the Oval office.

Reporting from Kabul, Afghanistan, and Washington — Their name conjures up the most celebrated moment of America's post-Sept. 11 military campaigns. Now the Navy

SEALs belong to a grimmer chapter in history: the most deadly incident for U.S. forces in the 10-year Afghanistan war.

Three months after they killed Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in neighboring Pakistan and cemented their place in military legend, the SEALs suffered a devastating loss when nearly two dozen of the elite troops were among 30 Americans who died when their helicopter was shot down in Afghanistan early Saturday.

Billy and Karen Vaugn's son Aaron was on that chopper. Aaron was a member of Seal Team 6, a devoted father to his children, and the proud son of Billy and Karen.

When the caskets of those who died were brought back to Dover Air Force Base the families collectively asked that President Obama NOT have cameras present. The families wanted to grieve and not be part of a political statement.

President Obama could not resist such an appealing Photo Opportunity and lied to the families of fallen war heroes. Now that you also know the story, President Obama lied to each and every American who respects the military.
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fallen angelseal team sixextortion17tom trentothe united west
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