Wellness, Mindset, and Empowerment with Yolanda Vaughn #Godchosen Total Life Changer and Healing with Supplements

Yolanda Vaughn with Sherrie Elyse about healing after a serious car accident, the power of faith, how she got her name Godchosen, and having a positive mindset.Yolanda is a Actress, Model, and Total Life Changer.She remembers being in the hospital praying. Her Doctor was shocked to see her foot healing after the accident. They told her she'd never walk without a limp. She can now walk normally.Yolanda remembers her Grandmother telling her you have to learn who God is for yourself.Everyone has their own insight but it's uncovering it that's the key.She told us about the results she experienced with Nutraburst and NGR. The vitamin drink Nutraburst gave her energy that she'd usually get from an energy drink or coffee. It helped her Grandmother as well who has Diabetes.More from Yolanda at:linktr.ee/healthandwellness2020Disclaimer: All that the information presented here is for the purpose of information, and education only. It should not be construed as offering medical advice or the diagnosis and or treatment of any illness, injury, condition or prevention for any health problems the viewer should consult licensed physician or health care practitioner for proper diagnosis and or treatment.