the secrets of mental harmonic healing
Published 18 hours ago
In this episode we will discuss how the government
did a not so known secret experiment with harmonic sounds to enhance in hope to create super spy Soldiers.
The government intent was to psychologically increase the capabilities of their agent in hopes that they would evolve to psycho kinesis and could shape reality.
the possibilities of agents for possibly advance mental control over reality to get the leg up on Russia, but what result was found may surprise you.
This episode of the secrets of mental harmonic healing.
https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP96-00788R001700210016-5.pdf
https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/collection/stargate
https://nsarchive2.gwu.edu/NSAEBB/NSAEBB534-DIA-Declassified-Sourcebook/documents/DIA-21.pdf
https://youtu.be/BGjSday7f_8
https://youtu.be/p2-_QH50EIo
