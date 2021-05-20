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MASS ARRESTS - LOL with David Wilcock
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7309 views • May 20, 2021
David Wilcock explains on March 19, 2020 during the the World Wide Coronavirus lockdown that it is NOT the end of the world. The lockdowns are to ensure the peoples safety during world wide mass arrests in conjunction with Operation Defender Europe 2020.
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