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One Nation’s cartoon series parodying politicians special cameo – climate idiot Greta Thunberg. 🤣 🤣 🤣
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86 views • December 03, 2021
One Nation’s cartoon series parodying politicians has a special cameo – climate idiot Greta Thunberg. 🤣 🤣 🤣
Sky News Australia
One Nation's cartoon series pokes fun at Greta Thunberg
https://youtu.be/TusUKdnR-DM
Sky News Australia
One Nation's cartoon series pokes fun at Greta Thunberg
https://youtu.be/TusUKdnR-DM
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