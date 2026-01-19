Thus Spoke Zarathustra - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2162

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup
Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch
On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the deathcore band, Thus Spoke Zarathustra, while on tour with Heavy//Hitter, The Crimson Armada, and Lilith’s Demise. Thus Spoke Zarathustra is currently supporting their newest album, I’m Done With Self Care, It’s Time For Others’ Harm.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - October 26, 2025
Location - Beat Kitchen in Chicago, IL
KEEP UP WITH THUS SPOKE ZARATHUSTRA:
Instagram - https://instagram.com/tszdeathcore
Twitter - https://twitter.com/tszdeathcore
FOLLOW US:
Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus
Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:40 Skip Intro
01:35 Driver's Area
06:24 Backseat
08:14 Truck Bed
09:34 Trailer
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
00:00Introduction
00:40Skip Intro
01:35Driver's Area
06:24Backseat
08:14Truck Bed
09:34Trailer