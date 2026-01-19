BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Thus Spoke Zarathustra - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2162
Thus Spoke Zarathustra - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2162
Premieres 01/23/26, 05:05 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the deathcore band, Thus Spoke Zarathustra, while on tour with Heavy//Hitter, The Crimson Armada, and Lilith’s Demise. Thus Spoke Zarathustra is currently supporting their newest album, I’m Done With Self Care, It’s Time For Others’ Harm.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - October 26, 2025

Location - Beat Kitchen in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH THUS SPOKE ZARATHUSTRA:

VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:40 Skip Intro

01:35 Driver's Area

06:24 Backseat

08:14 Truck Bed

09:34 Trailer


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
thus spoke zarathustradigital tour busbus invadersdeathcorethus spoke zarathustra digital tour busthus spoke zarathustra bus invadersthus spoke zarathustra tour bustour bus thus spoke zarathustrathus spoke zarathustra interviewthus spoke zarathustra bandthus spoke zarathustra musicjoey bowersbrandon albaughandy reynoldsrohan mathurscott chanprosthetic recordsthus spoke zarathustra prosthetic recordsthus spoke zarathustra deathcore
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:40Skip Intro

01:35Driver's Area

06:24Backseat

08:14Truck Bed

09:34Trailer

