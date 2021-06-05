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Man Became A Living Soul
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0 view • June 05, 2021
Genesis 2:7
“And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.”
King James Version
“And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.”
King James Version
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