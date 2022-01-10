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Hollywood Death, The Sky is Cloudy and Morgellons Disease
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31 views • January 10, 2022
There have been increasing deaths in Hollywood and recently Bob Saget died mysteriously. Is it mysterious or does this have to do with conspiracies. Was Pizzagate a hoax?
Why is the sky increasingly cloudy with lines all over? President Biden said that we would have a Dark Winter and life would be terrible and death would come to the unvaccinated.
Also, we dive into Morgellons Disease. Is this the march towards AI and transhumanism?
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Why is the sky increasingly cloudy with lines all over? President Biden said that we would have a Dark Winter and life would be terrible and death would come to the unvaccinated.
Also, we dive into Morgellons Disease. Is this the march towards AI and transhumanism?
BIG ENERGY Challenge Starts Tomorrow!
https://bigenergychallenge.com/join-up Find Dr. Dean and FREE Updates. & Newsletter https://finddrdean.com/join
Rid your Body of Toxic Parasites causing Chronic Health Issues
www.FullMoonProtocol.com
Comprehensive Vaxxine Detox
www.drjasondean.com/order-jabdetox
Anti-Cyber Monday Deal, One-On-One with Dr. Dean https://workwithdrdean.com/qualify
TEXT Dr. Dean Questions #QA at 407-305-3646
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