Why Mortgages Are A Fraud

Andrew Kaufman
Jul 17, 2024
A deed of trust is issued at the closing of a mortgage deal, and involves three parties...
The trustor, trustee and the beneficiary.
We've always been lead to believe that we're the beneficiary (benefiting party), but we're actually the product of a fraudulent con-game — which is what mortgages actually are...
But that is because most of us are not familiar with the way trusts work.
When you know the principles of a trust relationship, contracts will be much easier to understand and no one will be able to trick you...
Knowledge is power, so I created free on-demand training guide on trust law; designed to help you develop clear vision in the dark world of contracts...
