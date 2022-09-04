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The Russian army is deploying reinforcements along the Crimean post to the Kherson region, where the enemy continues to attempt an offensive
Video with a military echelon with military equipment with panic notes is published by Ukrainian resources
Ukrainian media claims that there is a transfer of a huge number of equipment in Crimea
Interesting that such images appear first in ukrainian channels from russian territory