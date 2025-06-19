Before & After Installing our EMF Conditioner. Bio-Well Results Don't Lie

Elevate your space with optimized light energy & EMF harmony. Explore our EMF-conditioning tools and get certified today: https://bit.ly/essentialenergyASM



We don’t just claim it—we measure it.

In this video, you’ll witness a before-and-after Bio-Well scan, showing how the GeoField EMF Conditioner conditions the photonic energy of a space.

Bio-Well’s Sputnik sensor picks up the light emissions and electromagnetic energy in the environment. Before installing the device, we establish a baseline scan—then install the GeoField and scan again.

The results? A dramatic shift in energetic balance, coherence, and environmental stress.

This is how we prove real-world energetic transformation—on farms, in clinics, in homes.

🌱 Change your field. Change your life.



Elevate your space with optimized light energy & EMF harmony. Explore our EMF-conditioning tools and get certified today: https://bit.ly/essentialenergyASM



