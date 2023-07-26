The Binding

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
July 23, 2023
@thecrowhouse
https://thecrowhouse.com
Audio Only: https://audio.com/the-crowhouse
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.tv/user/maxigan
FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10
VigilanteTV: https://vigilante.tv/c/the_crowhouse/
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/thecrowhouse
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/maxigan
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/max_igan/
Discord : https://discord.com/channels/TheCrowhouse#7982
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Monthly Subscriptions the TheCrowhouse can now be received via Stripe or direct contributions can be made via Wise bank.
If you would like to assist please visit this page:
https://thecrowhouse.com/contribute.html
Any support is greatly appreciated
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin:
bc1qj3vrxj4zyyuaq2f8r3vgur6nrejgewckfv7gpa
Ethereum:
0x924C0F9A9889f703a9220eCf322342B9d6BDb32D
Monero: 87myJVoX3H4Pfd3hDp2wujHeB6K7VdFYF2zJJmoqGv8yE55mQDJdg3ySqnmwBXdZLrhJyydykgs2khmckmJNadaeHY3CrYQ
Pirate Chain: zs1f7jvqcntcplpfnva2lw7spwzr0xa5x7wczneg0v2epl78quqnt9ggudrk02yyzp8t4zy7pmflat
Litecoin:
LcTY57kkuWaSF8YqC9EbLpxBj5kcQzMLhQ
Dash:
XfGA55jscnDdHyQKhKTAEHQMP6GhqC5AGm
Bitcoin Cash:
qrnrjs27537pwd5ss2g6ez8epyp2cjfu8vu4tlrn5g
XRP:
rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2
Growing Vaccines in Plants
https://t.me/awakenedspecies/4338
The Social Contagion Of Trans Children And More Importantly... Their Parents
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AV4Seaj46dhl/
Five reasons why people may die while sleeping
https://www.msn.com/en-xl/africa/nigeria/five-reasons-why-people-may-die-while-sleeping/ar-AA1dYBFG?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=7a29855a24a34f31b4546d941bdb3d4f&ei=8
Worldcoin CEO: ‘World ID’ Is Coming ‘Whether You Like It or Not’
https://slaynews.com/news/worldcoin-ceo-world-id-coming-whether-you-like-it-or-not/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
Commonwealth Bank scraps over-the-counter cash withdrawals and deposits at many branches across Australia
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12308535/amp/Commonwealth-Bank-scraps-cash-withdrawals-deposits-special-branches-Australia.html
13 Nations Agree to Abolish Farming in order to 'Save the Planet'
https://www.eutimes.net/2023/06/13-nations-agree-to-abolish-farming-in-order-to-save-the-planet/
DO NOT CONSENT
https://www.donotconsent.co.uk/
Christian father removes his nine-year-old daughter from school after being horrified by what she was being taught in compulsory sex education lessons
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12315645/Christian-father-removes-nine-year-old-daughter-school-horrified-taught-compulsory-sex-education-lessons.html
Making “Edible Vaccines” in Plants
https://biosecurity.fas.org/education/dualuse-agriculture/2.-agricultural-biotechnology/making-edible-vaccines-in-plants.html
Girl's brain explodes while she is sitting on a park bench
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UmCjFu9J7knW/
Australia Counter-Terrorism Legislation Amendment (Prohibited Hate Symbols and Other Measures) Bill 2023
https://www.legislation.gov.au/Details/C2023B00088/Html/Text
Max Igan en Español
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/maxiganenespanol/
https://odysee.com/@MaxIganenEspa%C3%B1ol:5
Biometric Update
https://www.biometricupdate.com/
Guide to Forming Communities Spanish Edition
http://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Guide%20to%20Forming%20Communities%20Spanish%20Edition.pdf
TURN OFF YOUR TELEVISION!!!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!