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Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #30 (Guest Stefan Verstappen)
Atlantic Underground Podcast
Atlantic Underground Podcast
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105 views • February 02, 2021
Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #30 (Guest Stefan Verstappen)

Today's guest is Stefan Verstappen. Stefan is a highly trained martial arts and survival expert and is the Author of “The Art of Urban Survival.”
This could be the most important interview we have done in terms of safety and protection for you and your family.

Disclaimer:
The views expressed by guests on this podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Atlantic Underground Podcast.

If you enjoyed this content please like, share with others, and subscribe!
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Stefan Verstappen Website
https://www.chinastrategies.com/
Stefan Verstappen YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/shaolinmountainbike
Stefan Verstappen Twitter
https://twitter.com/StefanStrategy
Stefan Verstappen Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/stefan.verstappen
Keywords
preppingself defensesurvivalism
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