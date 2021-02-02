Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #30 (Guest Stefan Verstappen)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Today's guest is Stefan Verstappen. Stefan is a highly trained martial arts and survival expert and is the Author of “The Art of Urban Survival.”
This could be the most important interview we have done in terms of safety and protection for you and your family.
Disclaimer:
The views expressed by guests on this podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Atlantic Underground Podcast.
If you enjoyed this content please like, share with others, and subscribe!
Subscribe to Atlantic Underground Podcast:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqdp…
Become a patron and help the podcast grow
https://patron.podbean.com/atlanticunderground
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/atlanticundergroundpodcast/
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/AtlanticUnderg1
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/atlanticundergroundpodcast/
Follow us on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/JvQ1r4z0GFLD/
Follow us on Brand New Tube
https://brandnewtube.com/@atlanticundergroundpodcast
Follow us on Telegram
https://t.me/atlanticundergroundpodcast
Follow us on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-296012
Stefan Verstappen Website
https://www.chinastrategies.com/
Stefan Verstappen YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/shaolinmountainbike
Stefan Verstappen Twitter
https://twitter.com/StefanStrategy
Stefan Verstappen Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/stefan.verstappen