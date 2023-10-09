Create New Account
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 9, 2023
Jotatay2K4
Episode 2124 - Was the attack on Israel a staged event? Where was Mossad and the iron dome? Was it political machinations from a corrupt Netanyahu? Why were the attacks over the weekend? Ted does a 15 minute must hear summary. Alligators are not pets. Don’t drink bleach! High energy politically incorrect must hear broadcast today!

Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption

