Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 9, 2023

Episode 2124 - Was the attack on Israel a staged event? Where was Mossad and the iron dome? Was it political machinations from a corrupt Netanyahu? Why were the attacks over the weekend? Ted does a 15 minute must hear summary. Alligators are not pets. Don’t drink bleach! High energy politically incorrect must hear broadcast today!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.