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[Aug 14, 2020] The Genesis 6:4 PRE-Flood Return of the Nephilim and the Corruption of ALL Flesh (Gen. 6:12) (12K views on YouTube)
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156 views • March 14, 2021
In this clip I describe what Genesis 6:3 - 12 is talking about. My research of the Scriptures has led me to believe that in the last 120 years leading up to the Flood, men began to blend themselves with other species (animals, reptiles, and even plants). This brought about the Genesis 6:4 "and also after that" PRE-Flood return of the Nephilim, resulting in the Genesis 6:12 corruption of all flesh, which led to people having only evil continually in their hearts and minds.
If you'd like to get your own copy of my Genesis and the Synchronized, Biblically Endorsed, Extra-Biblical Texts book, you can do so on Amazon: https://amzn.to/3iJM3Tx
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
If you'd like to get your own copy of my Genesis and the Synchronized, Biblically Endorsed, Extra-Biblical Texts book, you can do so on Amazon: https://amzn.to/3iJM3Tx
Other resources can be found here: http://www.babylonrisingbooks.com/store.html
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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