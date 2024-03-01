Interview with the only survivor of the 73rd naval center of the Ukrainian Navy, senior sailor Yevgeny Gorin, who was captured during an unsuccessful enemy landing in the Tendrovskaya Spit area on February 28.

ADDING this directly from Russian Ministry of Defense posting:

'Threw the group to heroic slaughter'.

A serviceman of the 73rd Marine Special Operations Centre of the Ukrainian Navy, senior sailor Yevgeny Gorin, who was captured when a Ukrainian sabotage unit tried to land from speedboats on the Tendra Spit, has told about the failed operation.

The Ukrainian sabotage operation, doomed to failure, immediately went off script. 'We're sailing, the machine gun on the central boat starts firing, and it's immediately hit right in the box of 250 rounds. Naturally, the box caught fire, and the commander of the three groups gave the command to withdraw,' said Ukrainian prisoner of war Yevgeny Gorin. 'This was when it was already 100 metres to the shore. The boat came completely under fire from all the weapons on shore'.

A battle started, during which Russian servicemen effectively destroyed the boats and Ukrainian saboteurs. 'Almost immediately the machine gunner who was on the bow started to move backwards, there were shouts that he was wounded,' recalled the prisoner of war. 'Another guy, Ruslan, from 113th group, tried to swim to the boats, I also started to swim after him, but I didn't manage to reach him in time and he went under water. I took off the beacon on my helmet from behind to show my men that I was alive, but it resulted in a blow from your men to my helmet, knocking off the earpiece. But I survived. I realised that if I kept going I would be killed, so I turned around and swam towards the shore shouting 'don't fire, I am surrendering!'

Gorin is sure that this action was carried out 'just for the sake of the media'. 'They just threw the group in for heroic slaughter and wrote off,' says the prisoner.