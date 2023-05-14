Suddenly Prophet Benjamin and many others had disappeared!

Revealing and prophetic message and warning from God for those left behind once the Rapture had taken place. Prophet Benjamin Cousijnsen has warned the world and delivered the messages from God. One forgets that Prophet Benjamin Cousijnsen is a beloved one of the Lord in Heaven, and that it is better to repent. (After clicking the video, wait for a moment until it plays.)

Video Player

02:34

06:45

Published on October 23, 2019 by Heiscoming12

Please share and do not change © BC