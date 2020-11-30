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Mid East Background Briefing - Barry Setterfield - February 2018
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2 views • November 30, 2020
The situation in the Middle East today is quite confusing to many people. This background briefing presented by Barry Setterfield is an attempt to show what has happened and, to some extent, why.
More info:
https://www.barrysetterfield.org
More info:
https://www.barrysetterfield.org
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