(NEW)_MARIA ZEEE-Uncensored: Former LAPD Officer Exposes SMART CITY Ghetto Agenda Behind Destruction of Police Force!
Ezekiel34
Published Yesterday
Streamed FEB 23, 2023

Michael McMahon from RollCall4Freedom joins Maria Zeee to expose the systematic destruction of police forces worldwide, and how this links into the Smart City agenda.                                                                                                

