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** PREPARE FOR THE WORST – THE GLOBALISTS AGENDA TO DESTABALIZE WESTERN ECONOMIES IS IN FULL SWING - Civil Unrest is Coming - The Military-Police State to the Rescue?
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193 views • April 05, 2020
** Civil unrest is coming and if we don’t snap out of it, things could get ugly. It’s time to get MAD AS HELL!
** Press for the Truth: The powers that ought not to be are engineering a global economic collapse by shutting down businesses and putting nearly everyone on lockdown and strict quarantine in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The ramifications of this organized chaos will begin to unfold in the next couple of weeks as more and more people become unemployed, broke, stricken with cabin fever and desperate for things to be fixed.
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth visits downtown Vancouver in the height of the pandemic as businesses are preparing for the worst, to explain what’s happening, who’s behind it all and most importantly what you as an individual can do about it!
Press for Truth: https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider
** Commentary by Gary G. Kohls
In the above video from Press for Truth Canada, the storefronts of high-end businesses in downtown Vancouver BC have been boarded up like they did before the G20 riots a few years ago that were discovered to have been actually started by government agent provocateurs.
Burglary and looting has been rampant in Vancouver (and many other cities) since businesses were ordered to shut down – and now businesses have been told to take everything out of their shops or they’ll lose it.
This astute reporter warns us that the Power Elites are deliberately collapsing the middle class economy, with the banks intending to legally take over the small businesses (and homes that can’t pay their mortgages), knowing that what is happening is not just accidental, but rather planned.
One can assume that the coming civil unrest will naturally create chaos and that the military/police state will “come to the rescue” so they can create “order out of the chaos”.
As an aside, two of the last 3 nights of Amanpour & Company contained major interviews with top US military commanders who are gearing up to “help” with the coronavirus crisis.
Also noted on the ticker tape of my local TV station is that Trump has ordered US Naval warships to the coast of Venezuela – allegedly because of the illegal drugs being smuggled into the US – yeah right!
** Press for the Truth: The powers that ought not to be are engineering a global economic collapse by shutting down businesses and putting nearly everyone on lockdown and strict quarantine in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The ramifications of this organized chaos will begin to unfold in the next couple of weeks as more and more people become unemployed, broke, stricken with cabin fever and desperate for things to be fixed.
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth visits downtown Vancouver in the height of the pandemic as businesses are preparing for the worst, to explain what’s happening, who’s behind it all and most importantly what you as an individual can do about it!
Press for Truth: https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider
** Commentary by Gary G. Kohls
In the above video from Press for Truth Canada, the storefronts of high-end businesses in downtown Vancouver BC have been boarded up like they did before the G20 riots a few years ago that were discovered to have been actually started by government agent provocateurs.
Burglary and looting has been rampant in Vancouver (and many other cities) since businesses were ordered to shut down – and now businesses have been told to take everything out of their shops or they’ll lose it.
This astute reporter warns us that the Power Elites are deliberately collapsing the middle class economy, with the banks intending to legally take over the small businesses (and homes that can’t pay their mortgages), knowing that what is happening is not just accidental, but rather planned.
One can assume that the coming civil unrest will naturally create chaos and that the military/police state will “come to the rescue” so they can create “order out of the chaos”.
As an aside, two of the last 3 nights of Amanpour & Company contained major interviews with top US military commanders who are gearing up to “help” with the coronavirus crisis.
Also noted on the ticker tape of my local TV station is that Trump has ordered US Naval warships to the coast of Venezuela – allegedly because of the illegal drugs being smuggled into the US – yeah right!
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