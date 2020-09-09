© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Fed's Silent Takeover of the US
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • September 09, 2020
This is created by John Titus and we are just amplifying his message. Please find the original source here.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_A4wUXlVAM
-----------------------------------------------------------
Truth Ark is an organization of humans looking to share uncensored information, learn, and raise ourselves up.
If you wonder why there are so many inexplicable contradictions and coincidences today, you are not alone. We started this Truth Ark as a small group that was looking to see if others were noticing the irregularities as well. "Fake news," "science," and "statistics" are being used to justify global changes. We are seeking humans to find clarity in/from chaos.
Our members have diverse interests including politics, economics, health, consciousness, space, ancient history and any other topic you would like to discuss. We are always looking for new subjects to explore.
Are you ready to find the answers you have been looking for?
https://www.facebook.com/truthark
http://twitter.com/trutharkinfo
http://instagram.com/truthark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_A4wUXlVAM
-----------------------------------------------------------
Truth Ark is an organization of humans looking to share uncensored information, learn, and raise ourselves up.
If you wonder why there are so many inexplicable contradictions and coincidences today, you are not alone. We started this Truth Ark as a small group that was looking to see if others were noticing the irregularities as well. "Fake news," "science," and "statistics" are being used to justify global changes. We are seeking humans to find clarity in/from chaos.
Our members have diverse interests including politics, economics, health, consciousness, space, ancient history and any other topic you would like to discuss. We are always looking for new subjects to explore.
Are you ready to find the answers you have been looking for?
https://www.facebook.com/truthark
http://twitter.com/trutharkinfo
http://instagram.com/truthark
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.