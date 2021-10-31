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How to Fix Canada! - The Freedomain Radio Interview with William Gairdner
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80 views • October 31, 2021
Dr William Gairdner, noted Canadian author, returns to Freedomain Radio on the eve of the Canadian election to spell out everything that needs to be done to save Canada from socialism, relativism and the endless avoidance of middle-leading three party politics.
http://www.williamgairdner.com
http://www.williamgairdner.com
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