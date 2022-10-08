10/07/2022 -- BE PREPARED! Major seismic activity due, larger than previous -- Full USA + EU update

I spend a lot of time on the USA in this update, covering all angles as well as Hawaii, and Alaska.Also I touch on New Zealand, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the West Pacific.
In addition to all these locations, I cover South America and Central America towards the end of the broadcast. I pretty much do an update for the whole planet.
In light of the arrival of the solar flare today, and the forecast for more X class flares (nearterm) facing Earth, we must keep watch. We are flirting around with mega-quake territory at this point.
