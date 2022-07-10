10/07/2022 -- BE PREPARED! Major seismic activity due, larger than previous -- Full USA + EU update

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I spend a lot of time on the USA in this update, covering all angles as well as Hawaii, and Alaska.Also I touch on New Zealand, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the West Pacific.
In addition to all these locations, I cover South America and Central America towards the end of the broadcast. I pretty much do an update for the whole planet.
In light of the arrival of the solar flare today, and the forecast for more X class flares (nearterm) facing Earth, we must keep watch. We are flirting around with mega-quake territory at this point.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos