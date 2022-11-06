Best Zucchini Casserole Dish Ever!!

This is a great recipe for zucchini casserole! it is a dinner just by itself. I think everyone will like it!

Zucchini casserole Directions

2 to 3 cups of zucchini sliced

2 to 3 cups of rice

One bag of corn

1 1/2 cups of water

Three ripe tomatoes

Two garlic cloves

One medium onion

2 tablespoons of chicken Bouillon

1 tablespoon of Italian seasoning

!/2 tsp slt

1/2 tsp pepper

Topping:

1/2 cup of Panko bread crumbs

2 to 3 tablespoons of butter

Your choice of your favorite cheese





Take the water, tomatoes, garlic and onions and boullion and blend them together to make a sauce.

Place 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil in your casserole dish.

Add to your cooked rice and spread it out evenly in a casserole dish.

Add your zucchini own top of the rice. Add your corn on top of the zucchini.

Add your sauce on top of the whole mixture. Add your favorite cheese blend of top of the sauce.

Add 2 to 3 tablespoons of melted butter to your Panko bread crumbs and stir evenly.

Sprinkle the Panko crumbs on top of the casserole. Place a piece of parchment paper over the casserole and remove it during the last 5 minutes of cooking.

Bake in the oven at 380° For 30 minutes.

Happy eating!