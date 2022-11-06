Best Zucchini Casserole Dish Ever!!

This is a great recipe for zucchini casserole! it is a dinner just by itself. I think everyone will like it!
Zucchini casserole Directions
2 to 3 cups of zucchini sliced
2 to 3 cups of rice
One bag of corn
1 1/2 cups of water
Three ripe tomatoes
Two garlic cloves
One medium onion
2 tablespoons of chicken Bouillon
1 tablespoon of Italian seasoning
!/2 tsp slt
1/2 tsp pepper
Topping:
1/2 cup of Panko bread crumbs
2 to 3 tablespoons of butter
Your choice of your favorite cheese
Take the water, tomatoes, garlic and onions and boullion and blend them together to make a sauce.
Place 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil in your casserole dish.
Add to your cooked rice and spread it out evenly in a casserole dish.
Add your zucchini own top of the rice. Add your corn on top of the zucchini.
Add your sauce on top of the whole mixture. Add your favorite cheese blend of top of the sauce.
Add 2 to 3 tablespoons of melted butter to your Panko bread crumbs and stir evenly.
Sprinkle the Panko crumbs on top of the casserole. Place a piece of parchment paper over the casserole and remove it during the last 5 minutes of cooking.
Bake in the oven at 380° For 30 minutes.
Happy eating!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.