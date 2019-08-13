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Documenting the True Life History of the Hawaiian Monk Seal from Birth to Weaning.
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22 views • August 13, 2019
This video documents what occurs during the fifty days between birth and weaning of the Hawaiian Monk seal. NOAA would have you believe that mother drops the pup at a spot on the beach and nurses it at that place for thirty days and does not feed or go in the water during that time. At thirty days she abandons the pup and returns to the sea to eat and restore herself. The pup is presumed to get hungry and after a few days of fasting go to sea and figures out how to find its own food.
The video shown here is a composite on a number of pups actually developing their food finding ability from within days of birth to a very efficient food gatherer when it is weaned at about fifty days.
The most significant thing is that everything presented is drawn from actual videos of the pups doing their thing. Gathered from seven trips to Kalaupapa National Historic Park in 2012, 2013, and 2014. Truth is self evident.
The video shown here is a composite on a number of pups actually developing their food finding ability from within days of birth to a very efficient food gatherer when it is weaned at about fifty days.
The most significant thing is that everything presented is drawn from actual videos of the pups doing their thing. Gathered from seven trips to Kalaupapa National Historic Park in 2012, 2013, and 2014. Truth is self evident.
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