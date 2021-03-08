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Democrat Sen. Cardin says the US needs 'comprehensive immigration reform’
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Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., argues in favor of comprehensive immigration policies to solve the ‘global problem’ of displaced persons. He also tells ‘Fox News Live’ the COVID-19 relief bill has ‘strong support’ among Americans.
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