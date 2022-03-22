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Kelley Eubanks: The COVID Vaccine Killed My Niece
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301 views • March 22, 2022
This is Kelley Eubanks, her niece died shortly after being fully "vaccinated".
According to Kelly, her niece's death certificate shows she died from COVID-19, however she begs to differ and states that she knows the "vaccine" was the real cause.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/kelley-eubanks-the-covid-vaccine-killed-my-niece/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
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According to Kelly, her niece's death certificate shows she died from COVID-19, however she begs to differ and states that she knows the "vaccine" was the real cause.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/kelley-eubanks-the-covid-vaccine-killed-my-niece/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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