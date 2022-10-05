Create New Account
We’re Going To See An Explosion of Autism and Schizophrenia in Children
We’re Going To See An Explosion of Autism and Schizophrenia in Children;

This is what to expect If you stimulate the immune system of a baby in the 3rd trimester of pregnancy

Dr. Russell Blaylock; we’re going to see an explosion in these 2 disorders. Schizophrenia will not appear until the child is an adolescent and therefore will not be linked to the shots

They want to add the covid Shots to the regular vaccine schedule- that is going to kill a lot of children and destroy a lot of children, forever

The evidence is growing and soon you won’t be able to hide it.

Things are going to get very dangerous for those promoting these shots,

When the truth comes out, my advice is you better head for the hills

WATCH HERE (https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org//shows/tea-time/KQVQXubFzs)

Source @childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk

