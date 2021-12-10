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What Made America Great
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30 views • December 10, 2021
We cover what made America great. Hint: Its political institutions.
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Get your copy of Trumpworld: Trumpworld.TheNewAmerican.com
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DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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