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WORLD WAR ARMAGEDDON BEGINS!
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72 views • February 27, 2022
Satan lied when he convinced us that we could be like God and that we would not die without the love of God Gen. 2:17: 3:4-5; Rom. 3:4
The faith system of God is as high as the heavens above the religions of men Isaiah 55:9. No man knew, the mind, love, sealed up scriptures, or what the great wedding feast of God will be like 1 Cor. 2:7, 11; Eph. 3:20!
Since we have the Royal Law, in part, and Christianity is back, we can now start getting ready for the the great wedding feast!
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263
https://therodofiron-org.myshopify.com/
The faith system of God is as high as the heavens above the religions of men Isaiah 55:9. No man knew, the mind, love, sealed up scriptures, or what the great wedding feast of God will be like 1 Cor. 2:7, 11; Eph. 3:20!
Since we have the Royal Law, in part, and Christianity is back, we can now start getting ready for the the great wedding feast!
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263
https://therodofiron-org.myshopify.com/
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