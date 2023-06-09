WAR ROOM [1 of 3] Friday 6/9/23 • TRUMP INDICTMENT AND CHARGES REVEALED, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

TRUMP INDICTMENT AND CHARGES REVEALED; COLD WAR D.C. HOTTER THAN EVER AS DEMOCRATS TRY TO JAIL TRUMP FOR LIFEThe Deep State’s indictment of President Trump is nothing more than JFK 2.0! Instead of physically blowing his head off, they are politically & criminally assassinating him - completing America’s journey into plutocratic dictatorship!

Owen Shroyer is LIVE taking your calls and is joined by special guest Roger Stone who will be deliver breaking news on the Trump indictment and more! TUNE IN!





SaveINFOWARS.com - SUPPORT INFOWARS!





*** ALL RonGibsonChannel LINKS IN ONE APP ***

• https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3

• https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com