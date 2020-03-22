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Naomi Seibt: COMING OUT... my experience #PRIDEMONTH (German subtitles will follow) (MIRRORED)
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615 views • March 22, 2020
Naomi Seibt: COMING OUT... my experience #PRIDEMONTH (German subtitles will follow) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Naomi Seibt at:-
https://youtu.be/G1x0-hzWNE8
Did I struggle with coming out...?
To diversify my audience, I have decided to upload my first English video - though I will continue to produce German content as well! :) German subtitles will follow.
If you wish to support me and this channel:
Paypal:
paypal.me/NaomiSeibt2000
Bank account details:
IBAN DE48 4005 0150 0135 6135 37
BIC: WELADED1MST
Name: Naomi Seibt
Mirrored from YouTube channel Naomi Seibt at:-
https://youtu.be/G1x0-hzWNE8
Did I struggle with coming out...?
To diversify my audience, I have decided to upload my first English video - though I will continue to produce German content as well! :) German subtitles will follow.
If you wish to support me and this channel:
Paypal:
paypal.me/NaomiSeibt2000
Bank account details:
IBAN DE48 4005 0150 0135 6135 37
BIC: WELADED1MST
Name: Naomi Seibt
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