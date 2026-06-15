Disclosure Day – Is Your Faith Shaken?

Disclosure Day – the movie. Will your faith as a Christian be shaken to its very core by watching this fictional movie? Steven Spielberg, the producer thinks so.





What is this movie about anyway? Aliens from outer space. Yes, aliens. The producer of Disclosure Day has faith that your faith in God will come into doubt after you watch this movie.





Is that even possible? Or is that laughable since those who wish can prove that God exists?





Can you even begin to imagine that a fictional movie about aliens, produced by a human being could even begin to shake your belief in the Creator of the universe?





Remember that the Apostle Paul warned "that in the last days perilous times will come ... evil men and impostors will grow worse and worse, deceiving and being deceived" (2 Timothy 3:1,13).





Even 'Scientific American' has written that the Disclosure Day movie is "not scientific," but that Steven "Spielberg is working on feelings he’s had since [he was] a child."





Have beings from another world, another dimension visited planet earth? What about angels and demons?





When Jesus returns, will the nations of the world fight against Him and the angels that come down out of heaven with Him? Might some think that Jesus and His angels are invading aliens?





Should you expect to see more claims of ‘verified’ ‘paranormal’ activity beyond what is in movies like Disclosure Day?





Watch this video as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical truth on the real Disclosure Day, and real spirit aliens, and your faith.





Click here for your free eBook “Is God’s Existence Logical?”:

http://www.cogwriter.com/GodLogical.pdf





Read the full article to this video titled “Disclosure Day movie: Steven Spielberg Asserts it Will Greatly Shake the Faith of Christians All Over the Globe” at URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/disclosure-day-movie-steven-spielberg-asserts-it-will-greatly-shake-the-faith-of-christians-all-over-the-globe/