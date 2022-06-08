Masonic Media = 322 (Mainstream), MK-Ultra Interviewers' Psychological Breakdown

Psychological Breakdown of Masonic Mainstream MK-Ultra Interviewers

Re: Neuro-Linguistic Programming



How do you counter mainstream programing? The answer and fix..., Keep It Simple Stupid (KISS) - 'Cancel Your Cable Television!'



The following video is an example of how the Masonic owned television is used to program you. Neuro-linguistic programming is a way of changing someone's thoughts and behaviors to help achieve desired outcomes for them. The popularity of neuro-linguistic programming or NLP has become widespread since it started in the 1970s.



NOTE: #Gematria - the hidden half of the English Language they don't want you to know!



➤ Masonic Media = 322 (English Extended) 39 (Chaldean)

➤ Fox = 666 (English Extended) 216 (Reverse Sumerian) 47 (ALW Kabbalah) & 71 (Francis Bacon)

➤ Fox Corporation = 47 (Septenary) & 609 (Primes)

➤ Fox News = 39 (Chaldean) 158 (Francis Bacon) & 88 (LCH Kabbalah)

➤ Fox News Media company = 303 (Francis Bacon) & 1973 (Trigonal)



➤ Keith Rupert Murdoch = 222 (Jewish Ordinal) & 1971 (Trigonal)

➤ Keith R. Murdoch = 58 (Septenary) & 303 (Franc Baconis)

➤ Rupert Murdoch = 58 (Septenary) 58 (Chaldean) & 232 (Francis Bacon)



➤ Roger Eugene Ailes = 609 (Jewish) & 503 (Primes)

➤ Roger Ailes = 216 (Franc Baconis)



➤ Alan Colmes = 147 (Francis Bacon)

➤ Alan S. Colmes = 33 (Full Reduction) & 51 (Single Reduction)



➤ Sean Patrick Hannity = 57 (Chaldean)

➤ Sean P. Hannity = 39 (Septenary)

➤ Sean Hannity = 58 (Single Reduction)



➤ Stephen Tyrone Colbert = 1933 (English Extended) & 840 (Primes)

➤ Stephen T. Colbert = 223 (Reverse Ordinal) & 74 (Single Reduction)

➤ Stephen Colbert = 322 (Franc Baconis) 216 (Reverse Ordinal) & 510 (Primes)



Masonic name decodes supplied by 'GEMATRIPEDIA' = 322 (Primes), the Gematria Encyclopedia and largest Masonic Global Network Name Database.



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