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The Immoral Expansion Of The Social Credit System
RightlyDividing
RightlyDividing
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39 views • July 20, 2022

Is this what you want? This is what is coming for those who refuse to face the truth! Get saved now! Today is the day of salvation!


Chinese Communist Party wants to use an AI algorithm to “read minds” and test the loyalty of its members

The Chinese government is leaving no stone unturned to have complete control on everything and everyone.


https://www.zmescience.com/science/ne...


Jesus is Coming❤️


1 Corinthians 15:1-4 KJV

Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; by which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain. For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; and that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures


Romans 5:9

“Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him.”


Ephesians 1:7

“In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;”

Ephesians 2:8-9


For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast.


Titus 3:5

He saved us, not because of works done by us in righteousness, but according to his own mercy, by the washing of regeneration and renewal of the Holy Spirit


Romans 10:9

Because, if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.


Acts 4:12

And there is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved.


John 14:6

Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me."

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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