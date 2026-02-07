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Communists Will Take Over America 07/02/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today we take a look at Prophecies showing us the future of America, and how communism will ultimately be the fall of America. In other news, Melat Kiros defeats US House Incumbent in Colorado. Trump also stated that “these ruthless communists will attack all religions, but in particular Christianity”.

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Keywords
americacommunistswillovertakeprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:04Supreme Court Decisions

04:21Melat Kiros

05:50Trump Victories

10:24America’s Future

16:03Communists will take Over

19:42Will you fight for Jesus

24:48Stan’s Books

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