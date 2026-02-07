Communists Will Take Over America 07/02/2026

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Today we take a look at Prophecies showing us the future of America, and how communism will ultimately be the fall of America. In other news, Melat Kiros defeats US House Incumbent in Colorado. Trump also stated that “these ruthless communists will attack all religions, but in particular Christianity”.
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00:00Intro
01:04Supreme Court Decisions
04:21Melat Kiros
05:50Trump Victories
10:24America’s Future
16:03Communists will take Over
19:42Will you fight for Jesus
24:48Stan’s Books