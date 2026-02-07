Communists Will Take Over America 07/02/2026

Today we take a look at Prophecies showing us the future of America, and how communism will ultimately be the fall of America. In other news, Melat Kiros defeats US House Incumbent in Colorado. Trump also stated that “these ruthless communists will attack all religions, but in particular Christianity”.

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