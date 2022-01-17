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The Corona vaccine batch scandal
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354 views • January 17, 2022
Each Corona vaccine administered has a production batch number. Researching these different production batches using official data from the US health authority CDC brings a shocking result to light. The "Corona vaccine batch scandal" that has now been uncovered should appear on all the front pages of daily newspapers.
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